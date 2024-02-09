MythTV 34 Released For Open-Source DVR/PVR

In an era of Internet streaming digital video recorders (DVR) / personal video recorder (PVR) software isn't nearly as popular as it was in the past, but the long-used open-source MythTV software is out with its first major update in one year.MythTV 34.0 is out as the first release since MythTV 33 from February of last year. MythTV 34.0 rolls out a new web app interface that replaces the former MythTV WebFrontend. The new web interface is able to provide all mythtv-setup access. MythTV 34 also completes work on the Services API v2 and a number of other enhancements.



MythTV on the former Ubuntu spin Mythbuntu back during the more popular days of DVR/PVR recorders for broadcast TV.