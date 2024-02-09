MythTV 34 Released For Open-Source DVR/PVR
MythTV 34.0 is out as the first release since MythTV 33 from February of last year. MythTV 34.0 rolls out a new web app interface that replaces the former MythTV WebFrontend. The new web interface is able to provide all mythtv-setup access. MythTV 34 also completes work on the Services API v2 and a number of other enhancements.
MythTV on the former Ubuntu spin Mythbuntu back during the more popular days of DVR/PVR recorders for broadcast TV.
Downloads and more details on today's MythTV 34.0 release via MythTV.org.