MoltenVK 1.2.3 Released For Continuing To Enhance Vulkan Atop iOS/macOS

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 March 2023 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
A new version of MoltenVK has been released, the open-source library that maps the Vulkan API atop Apple's Metal API for making use of this industry standard graphics/compute API on modern iOS and macOS devices.

Today's release of MoltenVK 1.2.3 brings support for several newer Vulkan extensions including VK_EXT_external_memory_host, VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float, VK_EXT_surface_maintenance1, and VK_EXT_swapchain_maintenance1.

MoltenVK 1.2.3 also has a crash fix around dynamic rendering, supporting Apple Silicon pixel formats on a MoltenVK x86_64 build running on Apple Silicon using Rosetta2, reducing the memory footprint of MSL source code within the pipeline cache, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

MoltenVK logo


Those interested in MoltenVK 1.2.3 for wanting to make use of the Vulkan API within Apple's confines can download it and find all the details on this new feature update via MoltenVK on GitHub.
