MoltenVK 1.2.3 Released For Continuing To Enhance Vulkan Atop iOS/macOS
Today's release of MoltenVK 1.2.3 brings support for several newer Vulkan extensions including VK_EXT_external_memory_host, VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_cache_control, VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float, VK_EXT_surface_maintenance1, and VK_EXT_swapchain_maintenance1.
MoltenVK 1.2.3 also has a crash fix around dynamic rendering, supporting Apple Silicon pixel formats on a MoltenVK x86_64 build running on Apple Silicon using Rosetta2, reducing the memory footprint of MSL source code within the pipeline cache, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.
Those interested in MoltenVK 1.2.3 for wanting to make use of the Vulkan API within Apple's confines can download it and find all the details on this new feature update via MoltenVK on GitHub.