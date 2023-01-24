MoltenVK v1.2.2 Released For Improving Vulkan API Support On macOS/iOS

MoltenVK is out with a new release for implementing the Vulkan API atop Apple's Metal API for enjoying this industry-standard graphics/compute API on macOS and iOS.

MoltenVK 1.2.2 is the new release that is updated against the Vulkan SDK 1.3.239 release, which in turn was released last week. With this MoltenVK update there is a fix for some Metal validation errors, memory leak fixes, ensuring Vulkan public symbols don't accidentally get stripped from the library, and a variety of other updates for enhancing the Vulkan API compatibility atop this library.


Those wishing to learn more or to download this open-source library to leverage Vulkan on Apple software/hardware, see the GitHub release page for all of the details on MoltenVK v1.2.2.

MoltenVK has been used by Valve's games like Dota 2 for making use of Vulkan API support on macOS, Google's Filament engine supports MoltenVK on iOS/macOS, and other software too has been making use of this library for bringing Vulkan to Apple's ecosystem.
