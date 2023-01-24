Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
MoltenVK v1.2.2 Released For Improving Vulkan API Support On macOS/iOS
MoltenVK 1.2.2 is the new release that is updated against the Vulkan SDK 1.3.239 release, which in turn was released last week. With this MoltenVK update there is a fix for some Metal validation errors, memory leak fixes, ensuring Vulkan public symbols don't accidentally get stripped from the library, and a variety of other updates for enhancing the Vulkan API compatibility atop this library.
Those wishing to learn more or to download this open-source library to leverage Vulkan on Apple software/hardware, see the GitHub release page for all of the details on MoltenVK v1.2.2.
MoltenVK has been used by Valve's games like Dota 2 for making use of Vulkan API support on macOS, Google's Filament engine supports MoltenVK on iOS/macOS, and other software too has been making use of this library for bringing Vulkan to Apple's ecosystem.