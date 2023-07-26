Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Mold 2.0 High Speed Linker Released: Moves From AGPL To MIT License
Mold previously resorted to AGPL licensing as the linker project struggled with commercial funding. With Mold 2.0, the AGPL code has been relicensed now to being MIT licensed. Rui Ueyama wrote in this morning's v2.0 announcement:
"With this release, we've transitioned our license from AGPL to MIT, aiming to expand the user base of our linker. This was not an easy decision, as those who have been following our progress know that we've been attempting to monetize our product through an AGPL/commercial license dual-licensing scheme. Unfortunately, this approach didn't meet our expectations. The license change represents our acceptance of this reality. We don't want to persist with a strategy that didn't work well."
In addition to Mold now being available under an MIT license, Mold 2.0 fixes various bugs and other minor alterations.
More details on the Mold 2.0 release and downloads via GitHub.