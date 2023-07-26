Mold 2.0 High Speed Linker Released: Moves From AGPL To MIT License

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 July 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Mold 2.0 is out today as a major update to this high performance linker developed by Rui Ueyama. Mold has consistently shown to outperform GNU's Gold and LLVM's LLD linkers while today is making another shift with it now turning to MIT licensing.

Mold previously resorted to AGPL licensing as the linker project struggled with commercial funding. With Mold 2.0, the AGPL code has been relicensed now to being MIT licensed. Rui Ueyama wrote in this morning's v2.0 announcement:
"With this release, we've transitioned our license from AGPL to MIT, aiming to expand the user base of our linker. This was not an easy decision, as those who have been following our progress know that we've been attempting to monetize our product through an AGPL/commercial license dual-licensing scheme. Unfortunately, this approach didn't meet our expectations. The license change represents our acceptance of this reality. We don't want to persist with a strategy that didn't work well."

In addition to Mold now being available under an MIT license, Mold 2.0 fixes various bugs and other minor alterations.

More details on the Mold 2.0 release and downloads via GitHub.
