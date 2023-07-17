Meson 1.2 Build System Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 July 2023 at 06:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Meson 1.2 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release for this wildly popular, cross-platform build system that has become widely used by open-source projects as a superior alternative to GNU Automake and other solutions.

The Meson 1.2 build system brings a variety of incremental improvements and changes compared to prior releases. Meson 1.2 adds Metrowerks PowerPC/ARM C/C++ compiler toolchain support, which is considered somewhat experimental and only tested with a few Meson projects. Meson 1.2 also brings a str.splitlines method, more data within introspection files, Meson's Python module can now compile bytecode, support for defining crate names of Rust dependencies in Rust targets, and a variety of other smaller improvements.

More details on the Meson 1.2 changes via the project release notes. Meson 1.2 can be downloaded from GitHub.
