Meson 1.2 Build System Released

Meson 1.2 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release for this wildly popular, cross-platform build system that has become widely used by open-source projects as a superior alternative to GNU Automake and other solutions.The Meson 1.2 build system brings a variety of incremental improvements and changes compared to prior releases. Meson 1.2 adds Metrowerks PowerPC/ARM C/C++ compiler toolchain support, which is considered somewhat experimental and only tested with a few Meson projects. Meson 1.2 also brings a str.splitlines method, more data within introspection files, Meson's Python module can now compile bytecode, support for defining crate names of Rust dependencies in Rust targets, and a variety of other smaller improvements.

More details on the Meson 1.2 changes via the project release notes . Meson 1.2 can be downloaded from GitHub