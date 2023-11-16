Mesa 23.3-rc4 Released With More Fixes

Mesa 23.3 is gearing up for release in a week or two while out now is Mesa 23.3-rc4 for the latest weekly release candidate to this collection of open-source graphics drivers.

Eric Engestrom released Mesa 23.3-rc4 on Wednesday as this latest collection of drivers. There's been many fixes collected over the past week for Mesa's common Vulkan code, the RADV and ACO AMD driver code, the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver, the Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D drivers, and various other fixes. Overall nothing too particularly exciting for Mesa 23.3-rc4 but just the routine back-porting of various fixes.

The Mesa 23.3 release blocker is currently tracking two bugs: a GNOME issue on Wayland and a RadeonSI crash. Once the blocker bugs are cleared out, Mesa 23.3 will debut in official form. This Mesa 23.3 stable release will likely be here within the next week or two given the usual release cadence. With Mesa 23.2 having not seen any point releases since its stable debut nearly two months ago due to release management woes, Mesa 23.3 will hopefully be out sooner rather than later.

Mesa 23.3 as the quarterly update to Mesa3D introduces the NVK Vulkan driver, initial AMD GFX11.5 "RDNA3 refresh" support, initial Raspberry Pi 5 support, more Intel Arc Graphics optimizations, mesh shader support by default for Intel ANV, and many other changes especially for the Intel and AMD Radeon open-source drivers. The likes of Rusticl and Zink have also received some nice improvements this cycle.

The list of Mesa 23.3-rc4 fixes can be found on the mailing list.
