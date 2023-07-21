Mesa 23.1.4 Released With Intel Optimization Backported, New ANV Optimization Merged

First up the belated Mesa 23.1.4 is now available as the latest stable point release in the Mesa 23.1 series.

Mesa 23.1.4 incorporates the stable bug fixes of the past few weeks for what ended up being a four week update rather than the usual two week cycle. There is a wide variety of bug fixes helping RADV, Freedreno, Intel ANV, perf query support for Intel Raptor Lake, vector MOVs for Nouveau NV50, a transform feedback fix for Panfrost, and many other random fixes.

Also exciting with Mesa 23.1.4 is that it has back-ported this ~10% performance optimization previously detailed on Phoronix and found with Mesa 23.3-devel. That fix has been back-ported and now found in this stable version to help out Intel Arc Graphics Linux gaming performance.

The full list of Mesa 23.1.4 changes can be found via the release announcement.

Intel Arc Graphics A770


Separately, the latest Intel ANV Linux gaming performance optimization talked about on Phoronix earlier this week has landed in Mesa 23.3-devel. Yesterday that code was merged as the latest Intel Linux gaming optimization worth getting excited over. I'll have some new benchmarks soon.
