Intel Preparing Another Linux Vulkan Driver Optimization To Help Gamers

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 July 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. 6 Comments
INTEL
Following a recent Intel Mesa driver improvement to yield ~10% better performance, another change is on the way that has the ability to boost the performance for at least one game by 12% and other games by smaller yields.

The latest Intel open-source graphics driver optimization now pending is for supporting the I915_FORMAT_MOD_4_TILED_DG2_RC_CCS modifier within the Intel "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver. Intel engineers foudn this helped the game Strange Brigade by around 10% while it was common for other games to see "single-digit percentage improvements" in performance.

Caleb Callaway of Intel's Linux graphics driver team found these improvements with this pending merge request:

Faster Intel gaming performance


This merge request with the I915_FORMAT_MOD_4_TILED_DG2_RC_CCS modifier support is currently under review and hopefully that 200 some lines of code will manage to be merged soon. These improvements are on top of all the other enhancements that the Intel open-source Linux graphics driver stack has seen in recent times to make Arc Graphics and existing integrated graphics solutions more competitive with AMD and NVIDIA.
