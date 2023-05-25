Mesa 23.1.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes For RADV, Zink, Intel ANV

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 May 2023
For those that prefer waiting to the first point release before shifting to a new Mesa3D quarterly feature release, Mesa 23.1.1 is out today so you can now begin upgrading to this latest set of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers used on Linux systems and elsewhere.

Mesa 23.1 released two weeks ago with RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL, cache improvements, RADV GPL handling, AMD GFX940 support, and much more. It's another feature-packed quarterly release for representing Q2'2023. With Mesa 23.1.1 is a big set of bug fixes for addressing some basic fall-out following the widespread testing of Mesa 23.1.


RADV in Mesa 23.1.1 has Vulkan Video fixes for H.264 levels and a variety of other mostly mundane Vulkan fixes. On the Intel ANV Vulkan driver side there are various random fixes plus the Intel open-source driver code has dropped an unused DG2/Alchemist PCI ID (0x5698).

Representing a lot of the Mesa 23.1.1 patch churn are many Zink fixes for OpenGL on Vulkan. Mike Blumenkrantz landed 17 patches into Mesa 23.1.1 to fix-up various issues following the continued growth of this speedy OpenGL implementation working across Vulkan drivers.

The full list of dozens of patches making up Mesa 23.1.1 can be found via the release announcement by this quarter's release manager, Eric Engestrom.
