Mesa 23.0.1 Released With Many Fixes For Intel / AMD / Zink

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 March 2023 at 05:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
It's been one month since the release of Mesa 23.0 while it's finally been succeeded by Mesa 23.0.1 as the first point release containing a wide variety of bug fixes throughout this ecosystem of open-source 3D graphics drivers.

Mesa stable point releases usually come out on a bi-weekly basis while once again this is another one where the train fell off the tracks. Mesa 23.0.1 is available this weekend with the first large collection of fixes for this Q1 stable series, with many Linux users waiting until this first point release stage before moving to the new version.

Mesa 23.0.1
The rocky road to Mesa 23.0.1.


Beyond all the delays involved with getting Mesa 23.0.1, the patch/review queue is also not empty. Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker did what he was able to for this release before end of day Friday while more patches remain to be picked up and should be in store for Mesa 23.0.2, which he hopes to release in a week and a half.

The Mesa 23.0.1 release is described in today's announcement as "a lot here, covering a wide swath of the mesa codebase, especially Intel, AMD, and Zink."

Among the individual fixes in Mesa 23.0.1 are fixing infinite loops in the AMD/Valve ACO compiler, a fee Radeon R600g "SFN" NIR back-end fixes, a wide array of Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, disabling AMD Smart Access Memory with RadeonSI changes, many fixes for Zink OpenGL on Vulkan, flushing fixes for RADV, a RADV fix for DCC decompress with RDNA3/GFX11, fixing a RadeonSI VCN H.264 decoding issue, fixing VP9 decoding with the Microsoft D3D12 driver, and many other fixes throughout.

Here's to hoping the rest of the Mesa 23.0 point releases manage to stay on track.
2 Comments
