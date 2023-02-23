Mesa 23.0 Released With Many Changes For Open-Source Radeon & Intel Graphics Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 February 2023
After a lengthy release cycle due to blocker bugs and delays in issuing new release candidates, Mesa 23.0 was released overnight as the newest version of this collection of open-source graphics drivers used on Linux and other platforms.

With the last of the blocker bugs cleared, Mesa 23.0 has now been released.
"After a longer than average RC cycle, I'd like to announce the release of Mesa 23.0.0, the first stable release of 2023. You may put away the party streamers. Not actually too much has changed since -rc5, but we have cleared out the last of our blocking issues, and have a stable release."

Mesa 23.0 brings more improvements for the Radeon RX 7900 series / RDNA3 graphics on RADV and RadeonSI, Vulkan mesh shaders being enabled by default for RDNA2 GPUs on RADV when using recent kernel versions, RADV ray-tracing optimizations, continued Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist improvements, initial Nouveau 3D support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere" GPUs, continued improvements to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver, and many other changes throughout the Mesa stack that have built up over the past quarter.


Mesa 23.0 overall is a nice quarterly feature update that as usual is heavy on the Intel and Radeon changes -- and these days tilting heavily with a Vulkan focus -- along with a fair amount of work on the smaller drivers and the likes of Zink. Mesa 23.1 meanwhile is already well into development as next quarter's feature update.
