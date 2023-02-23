Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 23.0 Released With Many Changes For Open-Source Radeon & Intel Graphics Drivers
With the last of the blocker bugs cleared, Mesa 23.0 has now been released.
"After a longer than average RC cycle, I'd like to announce the release of Mesa 23.0.0, the first stable release of 2023. You may put away the party streamers. Not actually too much has changed since -rc5, but we have cleared out the last of our blocking issues, and have a stable release."
Mesa 23.0 brings more improvements for the Radeon RX 7900 series / RDNA3 graphics on RADV and RadeonSI, Vulkan mesh shaders being enabled by default for RDNA2 GPUs on RADV when using recent kernel versions, RADV ray-tracing optimizations, continued Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist improvements, initial Nouveau 3D support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere" GPUs, continued improvements to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver, and many other changes throughout the Mesa stack that have built up over the past quarter.
Mesa 23.0 overall is a nice quarterly feature update that as usual is heavy on the Intel and Radeon changes -- and these days tilting heavily with a Vulkan focus -- along with a fair amount of work on the smaller drivers and the likes of Zink. Mesa 23.1 meanwhile is already well into development as next quarter's feature update.