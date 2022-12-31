Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Mesa 22.3.2 Closes Out The Year With RADV RT Fixes, Raspberry Pi V3DV Fixes Too
Mesa 22.3.2 brings a number of fixes to the Broadcom VideoCore Vulkan driver "V3DV", a few RADV ray-tracing fixes, a RADV mesh shader fix as well as force disabling mesh shaders for GFX11/RDNA3 due to not being wired up properly yet, a few Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, disabling linear PE by default for Etnaviv, and even a fix for the old Radeon R300 Gallium3D driver.
Overall it's a nice collection of different OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes to conclude 2022. The full list of patches for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the release announcement.