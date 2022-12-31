Mesa 22.3.2 Closes Out The Year With RADV RT Fixes, Raspberry Pi V3DV Fixes Too

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 December 2022 at 10:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
For those Linux gamers and enthusiasts using the current Mesa 22.3 series, Mesa 22.3.2 was released this New Year's Eve for delivering the latest batch of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan driver fixes.

Mesa 22.3.2 brings a number of fixes to the Broadcom VideoCore Vulkan driver "V3DV", a few RADV ray-tracing fixes, a RADV mesh shader fix as well as force disabling mesh shaders for GFX11/RDNA3 due to not being wired up properly yet, a few Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, disabling linear PE by default for Etnaviv, and even a fix for the old Radeon R300 Gallium3D driver.


Overall it's a nice collection of different OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes to conclude 2022. The full list of patches for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the release announcement.
