Arch-Powered Manjaro 22.0 Released With Xfce 4.18 Desktop, Linux 6.1 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 24 December 2022 at 06:20 AM EST. 5 Comments
ARCH LINUX --
Among many open-source software project releases timed for the holidays is Manjaro 22.0 now being available for this popular desktop distribution built atop Arch Linux.

Manjaro 22.0 is available today with desktop spins featuring the newly released Xfce 4.18 desktop as well as spins for KDE Plasma 5.26 and GNOME 43.


Riding atop the rolling-release Arch Linux, Manjaro 22.0 is already on the recently released Linux 6.1 kernel. While Linux 6.1 is used by default, there are also Linux 5.15 LTS and 5.10 LTS kernel options available too with this Arch Linux release.


Downloads and more details on Manjaro 22.0 via Manjaro.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Archinstall 2.5.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes For The Arch Linux Installer
Archinstall 2.5-rc1 For Easily Installing Arch Linux
EndeavourOS 22.6 "Artemis" Released With Improved Arm Support, WirePlumber In Use
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Arch-Based Manjaro Linux 21.3 Released
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Apache SpamAssassin 4.0 Released With Many Improvements For Fighting Spam
Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support