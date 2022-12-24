Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Arch-Powered Manjaro 22.0 Released With Xfce 4.18 Desktop, Linux 6.1 Kernel
Manjaro 22.0 is available today with desktop spins featuring the newly released Xfce 4.18 desktop as well as spins for KDE Plasma 5.26 and GNOME 43.
Riding atop the rolling-release Arch Linux, Manjaro 22.0 is already on the recently released Linux 6.1 kernel. While Linux 6.1 is used by default, there are also Linux 5.15 LTS and 5.10 LTS kernel options available too with this Arch Linux release.
Downloads and more details on Manjaro 22.0 via Manjaro.org.