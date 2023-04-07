Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 April 2023 at 09:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Building off December's release of Manjaro 22.0, this Arch Linux based distribution is out now with its next iteration.

Manjaro 22.1 pulls in the latest GNOME 43 point release updates, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS is also available as an alternative flavor, there remains the Xfce 4.18 edition of Manjaro Linux, and Linux 6.1 LTS continues to be the default kernel series used by Manjaro 22.1.

Manjaro 22.1


The Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" release is mostly a collection of stable updates over what shipped in Manjaro 22.0. This isn't though a breaking update in pulling in the likes of GNOME 44 or anything too dramatic.

More details on the Manjaro 22.1 release and to download the new ISOs can be found via Manjaro.org.
