MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 January 2023 at 12:29 PM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
MPV 0.35.1 is out this weekend as the latest update to this open-source media player developed as a fork originally from MPlayer/mplayer2.

Back in November brought the MPV 0.35 release with a new PipeWire back-end, Wayland DMA-BUF support, and other features. MPV 0.35.1 is mostly about addressing bugs from that prior release.

MPV 0.35.1 features a few PipeWire audio output fixes, Wayland fixes with improved error/debug reporting, checking for resize/move in touch events, and changing around dispatching/waiting for compositor events.

MPV


MPV 0.35.1 also brings fixes to its Meson build system, vo_gpu_next code path enhancements, fixing various memory leaks, fixing an X11 issue with the PRESENT extension timing feedback, and other bug fixes.

Downloads and the full list of MPV 0.35.1 fixes via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
PipeWire 0.3.65 Adds New Combine-Stream Module, Bluetooth MIDI
GStreamer 1.22 Released With Improved AV1 Support, Better WebRTC & AMD AMF Additions
VA-API 2.17 Released With Basic X11 DRI3 Support, Enabling VA-API On Windows
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
AMD & Intel Sound Platform Updates For Linux 6.2 Along With Other Audio Updates
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Wine 8.0-rc5 Released With Just Nine Bugs Fixed
Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge
AMD Zen 4 SMBA & BMEC Features Still Working Their Way To The Linux Kernel