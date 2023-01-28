Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
Back in November brought the MPV 0.35 release with a new PipeWire back-end, Wayland DMA-BUF support, and other features. MPV 0.35.1 is mostly about addressing bugs from that prior release.
MPV 0.35.1 features a few PipeWire audio output fixes, Wayland fixes with improved error/debug reporting, checking for resize/move in touch events, and changing around dispatching/waiting for compositor events.
MPV 0.35.1 also brings fixes to its Meson build system, vo_gpu_next code path enhancements, fixing various memory leaks, fixing an X11 issue with the PRESENT extension timing feedback, and other bug fixes.
Downloads and the full list of MPV 0.35.1 fixes via GitHub.