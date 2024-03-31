Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4

A new release of Llamafile is available this Easter Sunday from the Mozilla Ocho group. Llamafile is a means of distributing and running large language models (LLMs) from a single file, making LLMs much easier to distribute and use by developers and end-users. Llamafile remains one of the more interesting non-browser projects out of Mozilla in recent times that so far has a bright future.Llamafile makes dealing with large language models much more convenient and easier to deploy by leveraging Llama.cpp and making it easy to deliver an entire LLM within a single-file executable that works on most systems while being able to leverage both CPU and GPU execution.With Llamafile 0.7 out today there is finally AVX-512 support! Those testing out Llama 0.7 on AVX-512 enabled CPUs like AMD Zen 4 are finding around 10x faster prompt evaluation times with this support. It's a very nice Easter gift for those with AVX-512 and using Llamafile for large language models on CPUs.

I've been running some Llamafile benchmarks for a few months and look forward to trying out Llamafile 0.7 for looking at its performance gains on AVX-512 Intel and AMD processors.Llamafile 0.7 also brings BF16 CPU support, a security fix, various Windows improvements, prompt evaluation on the Raspberry Pi 5 with F16 weights is now around 8x faster, and various other improvements.Downloads and more information on Llamafile 0.7 via GitHub