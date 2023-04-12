Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
The patch entitled drm/i915/mtl: Define MOCS and PAT tables for MTL makes mention:
"On MTL, GT can no longer allocate on LLC - only the CPU can. This, along with addition of support for ADM/L4 cache calls a MOCS/PAT table update."
Adding this L4 cache to Meteor lake is interesting and with few details publicly revealed thus far. There previously were rumors around stacked cache and extra cache appearing on other tiles for Meteor Lake.
Presumably this new L4 cache will be akin to the eDRAM found with older Broadwell processors like the Core i7 5775C.
In any event, confirmation of one more reason to get excited about Meteor Lake and its changes. With the timing of the new Intel Meteor Lake enablement patches for the i915 kernel graphics driver, this latest feature work won't be mainlined until the Linux 6.5 kernel cycle later this summer.