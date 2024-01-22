Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs Now Available For Running On Linux 6.5

22 January 2024
Released earlier this month was Linux Mint 21.3 and out-of-the-box it continues to run on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel... Quite old at this point and was the Ubuntu 22.04 default for which Linunx Mint 21 is based. For those unable to boot Linux Mint 21.3 due to running on newer AMD/Intel hardware or other platform compatibility issues, the Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs are now published that utilize Linux 6.5 by default.

Linux 5.15 LTS with modern hardware can be problematic when it comes to graphics driver support, WiFi / wired networking hardware not being supported, unsupported audio hardware, or just all the other device quirks/support limitations when trying to run a brand new desktop or laptop with a years-old kernel. While Linux Mint 21.3 can be upgraded to Linux 6.5 as an option post-install, for those needing to first get Linux Mint loaded on your brand new hardware the EDGE ISOs have been published.

Clement Lefebvre announced the availability today of the Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs that are otherwise your standard Linux Mint 21.3 but with Linux 6.5 by default. Those wanting to download the EDGE ISOs can do so via LinuxMint.com. Even if your system is otherwise compatible with Linux 5.15, for desktop uses I'd highly endorse going for Linux 6.5 or any newer kernel due to the better open-source graphics driver support and all of the other kernel innovations over this time.
