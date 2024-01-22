Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs Now Available For Running On Linux 6.5
Linux 5.15 LTS with modern hardware can be problematic when it comes to graphics driver support, WiFi / wired networking hardware not being supported, unsupported audio hardware, or just all the other device quirks/support limitations when trying to run a brand new desktop or laptop with a years-old kernel. While Linux Mint 21.3 can be upgraded to Linux 6.5 as an option post-install, for those needing to first get Linux Mint loaded on your brand new hardware the EDGE ISOs have been published.
Clement Lefebvre announced the availability today of the Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs that are otherwise your standard Linux Mint 21.3 but with Linux 6.5 by default. Those wanting to download the EDGE ISOs can do so via LinuxMint.com. Even if your system is otherwise compatible with Linux 5.15, for desktop uses I'd highly endorse going for Linux 6.5 or any newer kernel due to the better open-source graphics driver support and all of the other kernel innovations over this time.