Linux Mint 21.3 Released With Full SecureBoot Support, Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
Linux Mint 21.3 is now available for the latest version of this easy-to-use, beginner-friendly desktop Linux distribution that is currently built atop an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS package base.
Linux Mint 21.3 pulls in their Cinnamon 6.0 desktop, improves their original in-house apps like Warpinator and the Hypnotix TV viewer, provides very early and experimental work around Wayland support, artwork updates, and other changes. Linux Mint 21.3 continues to rely on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel by default but via the EDGE ISOs to be put out they'll have a Linux 6.5 kernel available. The other software versions shipped by Linux Mint 21.3 continue to be derived from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
As for other new features in Linux Mint 21.3, their documentation notes:
Linux Mint 21.3 comes with full support for SecureBoot and compatibility with a wider variety of BIOS and EFI implementations.
Grub is used in EFI mode. Isolinux/syslinux is used in BIOS mode.
The tools and framework used by Linux Mint to produce its ISO images were updated and are now based on the latest version of live-build.
The team also drastically reduced the internal differences between LMDE and Linux Mint ISO images.
Downloads and more details on the Linux Mint 21.3 release via LinuxMint.com.
