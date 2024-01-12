Linux Mint 21.3 Released With Full SecureBoot Support, Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 12 January 2024 at 06:48 AM EST. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Linux Mint 21.3 is now available for the latest version of this easy-to-use, beginner-friendly desktop Linux distribution that is currently built atop an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS package base.

Linux Mint 21.3 pulls in their Cinnamon 6.0 desktop, improves their original in-house apps like Warpinator and the Hypnotix TV viewer, provides very early and experimental work around Wayland support, artwork updates, and other changes. Linux Mint 21.3 continues to rely on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel by default but via the EDGE ISOs to be put out they'll have a Linux 6.5 kernel available. The other software versions shipped by Linux Mint 21.3 continue to be derived from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Linux Mint official screenshot


As for other new features in Linux Mint 21.3, their documentation notes:
Linux Mint 21.3 comes with full support for SecureBoot and compatibility with a wider variety of BIOS and EFI implementations.

Grub is used in EFI mode. Isolinux/syslinux is used in BIOS mode.

The tools and framework used by Linux Mint to produce its ISO images were updated and are now based on the latest version of live-build.

The team also drastically reduced the internal differences between LMDE and Linux Mint ISO images.

Downloads and more details on the Linux Mint 21.3 release via LinuxMint.com.
2 Comments
Related News
Solus Linux 4.5 Released With AMD ROCm Support, PipeWire Default & Calamares Installer
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Continues Building Up Its Rust Infrastructure
Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Released With Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins