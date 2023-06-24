Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux's Corsair PSU Driver Being Updated For Newer Power Supplies
A new patch extends the corsair-psu driver for handling newer 2023 Corsair power supplies. This has at least been confirmed to be the case with the newest Corsair HX1500i as it was found with the new power supply that there are longer vendor/product strings that need to be accommodated by this C driver for the message reply size.
The patch has already been picked up in hwmon-next for merging with the other hardware monitoring subsystem changes with the imminent Linux 6.5 merge window. The corsair-psu driver is also seeing various clean-ups and support for reading PWM values and mode.