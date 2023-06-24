Linux's Corsair PSU Driver Being Updated For Newer Power Supplies

Added to the Linux kernel back in 2020 was a community-written Corsair power supply driver for exposing various sensor data that their higher-end PSUs make available via a USB interface. This reverse-engineered "corsair-psu" driver has continued to be improved upon and adding support for newer Corsair PSUs. A new patch out this weekend extends the corsair-psu driver for handling newer 2022~2023 model power supplies.

Corsair HX1500i


A new patch extends the corsair-psu driver for handling newer 2023 Corsair power supplies. This has at least been confirmed to be the case with the newest Corsair HX1500i as it was found with the new power supply that there are longer vendor/product strings that need to be accommodated by this C driver for the message reply size.

The patch has already been picked up in hwmon-next for merging with the other hardware monitoring subsystem changes with the imminent Linux 6.5 merge window. The corsair-psu driver is also seeing various clean-ups and support for reading PWM values and mode.
