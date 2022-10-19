Corsair PSU Linux Driver Patched To Work With The New HX1500i PSU

Corsair this summer launched the HX1500i power supply as the latest in their HX series. The Corsair HX1500i provides three EPS12V connectors, a fully modular design, and as implied by the model is sized for providing 1500 Watts. This $399 USD power supply can now also interface with the Linux kernel for monitoring support.The Corsair HX1500i is a beastly power supply for those needing to power high-end components with the likes of the new GeForce RTX 4090 and friends. Should you be considering the HX1500i or already are an owner, with Linux 6.2 should be support in the Corsair PSU driver for the sensor monitoring support when connecting via the USB interface.



Corsair HX1500i