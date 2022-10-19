Corsair PSU Linux Driver Patched To Work With The New HX1500i PSU
Corsair this summer launched the HX1500i power supply as the latest in their HX series. The Corsair HX1500i provides three EPS12V connectors, a fully modular design, and as implied by the model is sized for providing 1500 Watts. This $399 USD power supply can now also interface with the Linux kernel for monitoring support.
The Corsair HX1500i is a beastly power supply for those needing to power high-end components with the likes of the new GeForce RTX 4090 and friends. Should you be considering the HX1500i or already are an owner, with Linux 6.2 should be support in the Corsair PSU driver for the sensor monitoring support when connecting via the USB interface.
The "Corsair-PSU" driver in the mainline Linux kernel has supported various Corsair HX and RM power supplies that expose the current, fan speed, voltages, power usage, temperatures, and other sensor readings that can be read via Linux user-space with the HWMON sysfs interface. These high-end Corsair power supplies expose a HID interface when they are connected to the motherboards via USB.
This Corsair PSU Linux driver was developed independent from the company and came about two years ago and was mainlined back in Linux 5.11.
Queued up in hwmon-next following this weekend's Linux 6.1-rc1 release is the HX1500i PSU support. Handling this latest high-end power supply just requires adding in the new USB device ID. It's a one-liner change with just needing that new device ID but is going by way of hwmon-next and thus not expected to land until the Linux 6.2 cycle that will see its stable release in Q1 of next year. In any event it's an easy patch if you are an HX1500i owner and want the Linux sensor support today on your current kernel.
