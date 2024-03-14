Intel & AMD Enjoy SoundWire Updates With Linux 6.9

Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai with SUSE has submitted all of the core sound updates and driver changes for the ongoing Linux 6.9 kernel merge window.

The sound code for Linux 6.9 has seen a number of code clean-ups and support for some new hardware like the Microchip SAM9x7, NXP i.MX95 and Qualcomm WCD939x. With Linux 6.9 there is also expanded Cirrus HD audio codec support, fixes for the Scarlett2 audio mixer, VirtIO audio driver improvements, Firewire sound updates, and more work on SoundWire for both AMD and Intel platforms.

On the AMD side there is now SoundWire support for systems leveraging the AMD Audio Co-Processor (ACP) v6.3 IP. ACP 6.3 is used at least by the Ryzen 7040 series laptop "Phoenix" SoCs. Meanwhile Intel systems are gaining DSP-less mode support for their SoundWire platforms.

AMD Ryzen Phoenix laptop


SoundWire as a reminder is the MIPI-defined 2-pin interface aiming to be a unified interface for small audio peripherals.

More details on all of the sound subsystem updates for Linux 6.9 via this pull request.
