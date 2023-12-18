Sound Open Firmware 2.8 Released With New Intel & AMD Bits

A new version of Sound Open Firmware is now available for this open-source audio DSP firmware and development tools. For what began as an Intel open-source project for open-source sound firmware is now seeing ongoing adoption by AMD, MediaTek, and other vendors. Sound Open Firmware 2.8 has been released ahead of the holidays.Sound Open Firmware 2.8 introduces new platform support for the AMD Audio-Co Processor v6.3. The AMD ACP 6.3 support in SOF complements the existing SOF support for the past few generations of AMD Ryzen hardware support. The AMD ACP 6.3 IP is used by current AMD Ryzen 7040 series "Phoenix" laptop designs.

Sound Open Firmware 2.8 also adds new topologies for AMD SoundWire as well as several new/updated Intel Meteor Lake topologies.This SOF update also adds new Data Processing Queue functionality to connect pipelines across DSP cores and to connect modules with different processing rates. There's also a new SRC Lite module, a new SOF ALSA plug-in that can run SOF pipelines on a generic Linux host, refactoring of the Smart Amp module, and updating to use Zephyr 3.5 as its RTOS baseline.Downloads and more details on the Sound Open Firmware 2.8 release via sofproject.org