Linux 6.8-rc1 Released Following Torvalds' Bout With Nasty Weather

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 January 2024 at 05:50 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
While Linux creator Linus Torvalds lost Internet and electricity amid winter storms last weekend and was without them for most of this week, he's still managed to deliver an on-time Linux 6.8-rc1 release following the two week merge window.

Linus Torvalds wrote of the merge window this evening in the 6.8-rc1 announcement:
"So this wasn't the most pleasant merge window, but most of the unpleasantness was entirely unrelated to the code base and almost entirely related to nasty weather. Just a few technical hiccups. And after a very big 6.7 release, 6.8 looks to actually be smaller than average, although not really all that significantly so.

And while maybe a bit smaller than usual (I blame the holidays), things generally look pretty normal. The bulk is driver updates (GPU and networking drivers are the big areas as always, but there's a bit of everything), but we've also got a fair chunk of filesystem updates (mainly core vfs, bcachefs, xfs and btrfs) and obviously all the usual arch updates."

Linux 6.8 brings the new experimental Intel Xe kernel graphics driver, continued work on Intel Lunar Lake enablement, new laptop/platform support, new Arm SoC support, Bcachefs improvements, an EEVDF scheduler fast path, Nintendo NSO controller support, the removal of SLAB, an upgraded Rust toolchain, the first Rust network driver, and much more as I've covered already across dozens of Phoronix articles. I'll have my usual Linux 6.8 feature overview to concisely sum up things out in the coming days.

Linux 6.8-rc1 Git tag


Now onto some Linux 6.8 benchmarking...
1 Comment
Related News
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X Boasts Some Big AI Wins & More With Linux 6.7
LoongArch Lands Initial Rust Kernel Support For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8-rc1 Should Release On Schedule Tomorrow
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
DRM Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing For Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan