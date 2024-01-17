Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 January 2024 at 03:21 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Last weekend the Linux 6.8 merge window was thrown into a mess with Linus Torvalds losing Internet access and electricity during some significant winter storms battling the Portland, Oregon area. After nearly five days without being able to manage the Git merges for the Linux 6.8 merge window, a few minutes ago activity was restarted.

Linus Torvalds last social.kernel.org post from an hour ago said his day five of "staycation" was proceeding but that his utility company hoped to have power restored by tonight, even though yesterday he had a similar promise but that didn't pan out.

But as of a few minutes ago, he's returned to merging new code to Linux Git for the ongoing v6.8 merge window:

Linux 6.8 Git activity


With fresh merges it looks like he may be back in the saddle or otherwise found some temporary Internet and electrical. So far he hasn't posted to the Linux kernel mailing list if he'll need to extend the merge window or make any other changes due to the 4~5 days of downtime, but at least there's fresh code hitting the kernel tree.

Linux 6.8 is bringing many new features across the board. If the original plans are maintained, Linux 6.8-rc1 should be out this coming Sunday to mark the close of the merge window while the stable v6.8 kernel should be out by mid-March.
1 Comment
Related News
DRM Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing For Linux 6.9
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux 6.8 Brings More Sound Hardware Support For Intel & AMD, Including The Steam Deck
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
AMD IOMMU Improvements & Apple M1 USB4/Thunderbolt DART Submitted For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code