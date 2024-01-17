Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Last weekend the Linux 6.8 merge window was thrown into a mess with Linus Torvalds losing Internet access and electricity during some significant winter storms battling the Portland, Oregon area. After nearly five days without being able to manage the Git merges for the Linux 6.8 merge window, a few minutes ago activity was restarted.
Linus Torvalds last social.kernel.org post from an hour ago said his day five of "staycation" was proceeding but that his utility company hoped to have power restored by tonight, even though yesterday he had a similar promise but that didn't pan out.
But as of a few minutes ago, he's returned to merging new code to Linux Git for the ongoing v6.8 merge window:
With fresh merges it looks like he may be back in the saddle or otherwise found some temporary Internet and electrical. So far he hasn't posted to the Linux kernel mailing list if he'll need to extend the merge window or make any other changes due to the 4~5 days of downtime, but at least there's fresh code hitting the kernel tree.
Linux 6.8 is bringing many new features across the board. If the original plans are maintained, Linux 6.8-rc1 should be out this coming Sunday to mark the close of the merge window while the stable v6.8 kernel should be out by mid-March.
