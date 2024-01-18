Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds
The merged fix was indeed the one-liner noted in the prior Phoronix article around the kernel scheduler's behavior when using the ACPI CPUFreq driver with the Schedutil governor.
The one line change applies a 25% margin so that the kernel selects a higher frequency than the current one before the CPU is fully utilized.
The fix has been merged so on older AMD systems using ACPI CPUFreq Schedutil and elsewhere, Linux 6.8 should no longer regress the performance -- unless there are other performance regressions lurking this merge window.