Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code

It's not too often hearing Linus Torvalds himself raising the alarm bells over performance regressions of the Linux kernel, but that happened this evening with the ongoing Linux 6.8 merge window. Torvalds' AMD Ryzen Threadripper system suddenly was suffering from much longer build times at least as a result of new code for this kernel.Catching my attention this evening was this message by Linus Torvalds over a "horrendous performance regression" with code slated for Linux 6.8. He noted:That was in response to the scheduler changes for Linux 6.8 . For regressing a workload like code compilation speeds being halved is rather surprising as while the Linux kernel lacks common and robust continuous integration (CI), it seems like kernel developers responsible for the changes would notice such a dramatic change... Especially if the code has been through linux-next and the like.A short time ago he added From that message it is interesting to see Linus Torvalds still rocking an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X workstation. Back in 2020 Torvalds switched to Threadripper after 15+ years with Intel systems. It's a bit surprising that nearly four years later he's still relying on the Threadripper 3970X workhorse considering the much faster performance now available especially with the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series class systems. In any event, the regression is due to a CPUFreq schedutil governor regression it seems.

The CPUFreq schedutil governor performance estimation rework was authored by Linaro and aimed to deal with uclamp limits. But it seems something within there is causing issues. As of writing there's been no other responses or messages from Torvalds on the matter.But at least with this being spotted early and by Torvalds himself and with still over a week to go until Linux 6.8-rc1, it will hopefully be sorted out in short order and well before the Linux 6.8 stable release due out in March.