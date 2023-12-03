Linux 6.7-rc4 Released As The Holidays Approach

Linus Torvalds released the Linux 6.7-rc4 kernel around twelve hours early today due to his end-of-year travels.

The Linux 6.7 kernel is looking to be in good shape with this week seeing the routine bug-fixing churn. As for the fixes there are a number of open-source GPU driver fixes as well as more Bcachefs fixes.

In today's 6.7-rc4 announcement, Linus Torvalds notes all is going well so far for Linux 6.7. However, he does acknowledge the Christmas and New Year's holidays ahead and that last Sunday of the year is when Linux 6.7 will be released if the release cycle is not extended.

So far Torvalds hasn't yet decided if he will extend the Linux 6.7 cycle by an extra week or otherwise possibly delay the Linux 6.8 merge window due to the end-of-year holidays. We'll see how the 6.7 release and Linux 6.8 merge window plays out in the weeks ahead.

Linux 6.7-rc4 Git tag


But for now at least all is with Linux 6.7 development and 6.7-rc4 is available for testing. There are many exciting features with Linux 6.7 to enjoy for this kernel update.
