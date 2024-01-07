Linux 6.7 Set For Release With Bcachefs File-System, Intel Meteor Lake Graphics In Good Shape

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 January 2024 at 06:49 AM EST. 9 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
The Linux 6.7 kernel is expected to be released as stable later today following the one week delay due to the end-of-year holidays. Here's a reminder about some of the best features in Linux 6.7.

Linux 6.7 is a very exciting kernel update to kick off 2024. Some of the best changes/features in Linux 6.7 include:

- The Bcachefs file-system was merged. Bcachefs is still treated as experimental but now it's mainline and continuing to evolve nicely especially after a few rounds of fixes this cycle.

- Intel Meteor Lake graphics are now considered stable and enabled by default. Prior to Linux 6.7 the "i915.force_probe=" option had to be used. As shown in my Intel Core Ultra 7 "Meteor Lake" Linux benchmarks so far, the open-source graphics support is in very good shape with Linux 6.7.

- NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware support within the Nouveau kernel driver. This yields better power management / performance for the GeForce RTX 20 / RTX 30 series hardware when used with the firmware blobs and the module option to enable GSP support. This GSP firmware support also allows Nouveau to support GeForce RTX 40 series acceleration for the first time.

- The ability to disable/enable x86 32-bit program support at boot time.

- Scheduler improvements and other kernel optimizations.

- Intel Itanium IA-64 support was retired.

Tux for Linux 6.7


More details on the Linux 6.7 kernel features can be found from our Linux 6.7 feature overview for a more exhaustive look at all the great changes to find with this new kernel version succeeding the Linux 6.6 LTS series. Linux 6.7 in turn is likely what will find its way into Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and other upcoming Linux distribution releases.
9 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.8 To Introduce New Intel Xe & PowerVR Graphics Drivers, Prepare For New AMD & Intel CPUs
Linux 6.8 To Drop SLAB While Delivering A SLUB Optimization: 34% Micro-Benchmark Win
Patches Updated To Tackle vmap/vmalloc Lock Contention That Can Yield ~12x Throughput
Linux 6.7-rc8 Released: A Light Holiday Release With A Couple Fixes
Linux 6.7-rc7 Released Early Ahead Of Christmas Eve Festivities
Linux 6.7 Won't Be Out For New Year's Eve
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues