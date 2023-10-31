Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.7 GPU Drivers: Intel Meteor Lake Stable & AMD Works On Upcoming Hardware
Ahead of Meteor Lake laptops launching in December, Intel graphics driver engineers have declared their Meteor Lake open-source graphics support stable and no longer hidden behind the "i915.force_probe" option that is needed on prior versions of the Linux kernel to enable the at-the-time experimental support. So those running on Linux 6.7+ and using Mesa 23.2+ should be in good shape for making use of DG2/Alchemist-class integrated graphics with Meteor Lake graphics as the next-gen Intel laptops begin appearing over the coming months.
The DRM pull for Linux 6.7 also begins early enablement work around Lunar Lake enablement but that is still in the early stages and will likely be some time before that support is ready to be declared stable. Lunar Lake graphics are recognized as Xe2 LPD. New device IDs for Arrow Lake S have also been added for Linux 6.7.
The Intel i915 update also adds more Raptor Lake P and Raptor Lake U PCI IDs, presumably for new Raptor Lake Refresh parts. A new Intel DG2-G12 discrete graphics stepping is also added. Meanwhile Linux 6.7 does not mainline the experimental Intel Xe DRM kernel driver that remains under active development.
Over on the AMDGPU/AMDKFD side, AMD engineers have been enabling more IP blocks for future hardware... In particular it seems to be for the GFX11.5 "RDNA3 refresh" hardware that will likely turn up in iGPU form for the Ryzen 8000 series APUs. New AMD IP blocks enabled with Linux 6.7 are GC 11.5, DCN 3.5, VPE 6.1, DML 2, and NBIO 7.11..
The AMDGPU driver with Linux 6.7 is also now enabling the Seamless Boot mode for more hardware.
Other changes for DRM with Linux 6.7 include Qualcomm Adreno 700 series support within the MSM DRM driver, the Nouveau driver has seen some display code reworked, power management fixes for the Intel IVPU driver, and Habana Labs driver is fully adapted for the accelerator framework.
David Airlie also mentioned in today's DRM pull request that a follow-up pull request might be sent in still for the Linux 6.7 merge window to add the Nouveau GSP support:
"Now I've got a possible second PR adding support for NVIDIA's GSP firmware to nouveau. This is late as Ben departed and I just got to finding the last two blockers today. This would only be used on hardware where we don't have support currently, and be optional on hardware that is currently supported. I'm hoping that we can land it under the, "it shouldn't break anything on older hardware", (the refactors are all in this tree). I'll send a follow on PR in the next day or two and see how you feel about it."
The Nouveau code allows using the NVIDIA GSP firmware blobs on RTX 20 series and newer plus adds initial NVIDIA RTX 40 Ada GPU support. This is a step toward allowing better power management and performance but still in its early form. Sadly after posting all those patches, Red Hat's Ben Skeggs stepped down as the Nouveau DRM maintainer.