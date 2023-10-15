Intel i915 Driver Prepares Finishing Touches For Meteor Lake, More Lunar Lake Enabling

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 October 2023
Next week in DRM-Next will hopefully see the patch promoting Intel Meteor Lake graphics to stable in time for the upcoming Linux 6.7 merge window. Ahead of that an i915 drm-intel-next pull request on Friday sent out more Meteor Lake patches while concurrently working on more driver enablement code for Lunar Lake.

This second batch of i915 feature updates for Linux 6.7 has more bits around Meteor Lake in hoping to cross the threshold next week to remove the "i915.force_probe" requirement for Meteor Lake, which will effectively mean the driver support is stable and production-ready for Linux 6.7 with these upcoming laptop processors.

There is also enabling of new Lunar Lake frame-buffer compression (FBC) features as part of this pull along with other Lunar Lake "LNL" display support. Some of the other work includes preparations within the i915 display code for allowing it to be re-used with the upcoming Xe DRM kernel driver. The Xe kernel driver continues to be worked on as Intel's modern Direct Rendering Manager driver that's been in development the past two years. The Xe driver still isn't being upstreamed for Linux 6.7 but more of the preparations are getting ironed out and hopefully in ~6.8 or around there we'll see it be offered as an experimental option for Tigerlake graphics and newer.

This pull also has various code clean-ups, documentation typo corrections, and a variety of different fixes. See this pull request for more details on all of the i915 driver changes submitted for the week.
