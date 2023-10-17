Intel's Habana Labs Driver Finishes Adapting To The Linux Accel Subsystem

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 October 2023 at 06:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
In addition to Intel putting the finishing touches on Meteor Lake graphics support for the upcoming Linux 6.7 cycle, Intel's Habana Labs AI accelerator driver also has some notable changes for this next kernel version.

Back in Linux 6.3 the Habana Labs driver moved to the new "accel" subsystem for this new AI/accelerator subsystem that morphed out from the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem. Accel is a subsystem/framework underneath DRM and intended for the growing number of AI-focused accelerator drivers working their way to the mainline kernel.

While the Habana Labs driver moved from char/misc to accel, only now with Linux 6.7 has the driver code itself been adapted to the accel subsystem. The Habana Labs driver is now properly registering as an "accel" device for jiving with this framework/subsystem.

Gaudi2


Also worth mentioning with the Habana Labs driver changes for Linux 6.7 are moving around some firmware interface code as a prerequisite for upstrreaming the Habana Labs Gaudi2 NIC drivers. The Gaudi2 NIC drivers aren't being upstreamed for Linux 6.7 but with the prep work being carried out, perhaps we'll see it in time for v6.8 early in the new year.

More details on the Habana Labs driver changes for the upcoming Linux 6.7 merge window via this pull of code now in DRM-Next.
