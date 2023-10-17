Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel's Habana Labs Driver Finishes Adapting To The Linux Accel Subsystem
Back in Linux 6.3 the Habana Labs driver moved to the new "accel" subsystem for this new AI/accelerator subsystem that morphed out from the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem. Accel is a subsystem/framework underneath DRM and intended for the growing number of AI-focused accelerator drivers working their way to the mainline kernel.
While the Habana Labs driver moved from char/misc to accel, only now with Linux 6.7 has the driver code itself been adapted to the accel subsystem. The Habana Labs driver is now properly registering as an "accel" device for jiving with this framework/subsystem.
Also worth mentioning with the Habana Labs driver changes for Linux 6.7 are moving around some firmware interface code as a prerequisite for upstrreaming the Habana Labs Gaudi2 NIC drivers. The Gaudi2 NIC drivers aren't being upstreamed for Linux 6.7 but with the prep work being carried out, perhaps we'll see it in time for v6.8 early in the new year.
More details on the Habana Labs driver changes for the upcoming Linux 6.7 merge window via this pull of code now in DRM-Next.