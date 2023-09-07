Linux 6.6 Lands Support For The Cirrus Logic CS42L43 Audio Codec

In addition to the notable sound changes that merged last week for Linux 6.6 that included AMD VanGogh SOF support and enablement around a Valve "Galileo" device, sent in via the MFD pull request this week is work enabling the new Cirrus Logic CS42L43 audio codec.

The Cirrus Logic CS42L43 was announced back in June for bringing "immersive audio to the PC market." The Cirrus Logic CS42L43 audio codec paired with the Cirrus Logic CS35L56 smart amplifier is talked up as deliver a great PC audio experience. The CS42L43 audio codec is optimized for headset use and sports a MIPI SoundWire 1.2 interface. This new audio codec is also said to be much more power efficient for helping to extend the battery life of laptops / mobile devices.

Cirrus Logic graphic


When Cirrus Logic announced the CS42L43 audio codec they expected to ramp up to production volume manufacturing before the end of 2023 and in time there is now a Linux driver in tow. Cirrus Logic engineers contributed this CS42L43 support for the mainline Linux 6.6 kernel.

This is added as the "cs42l43" driver and was worked on over the past several months and went through a few rounds of revisions before being worked into its shape for upstream -- and being mainlined ahead of next-gen laptops appearing with this CS42L43 audio codec.

See the MFD pull for more details along with the other multi-function device changes this kernel cycle.
