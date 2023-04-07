Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Squeezes In AMDGPU Fixes, FPO/FAMS Display Power Savings For Linux 6.4
Planned for the Linux 6.4 kernel, AMD pull requests to DRM-Next in recent weeks have included initial bits for the new "GFX943" Instinct accelerator target, new power features for the Steam Deck, and other updates.
With this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD DRM-Next-6.4 pull, there are more GFX943 updates, S4 fixes for AMD APUs, more fixes for GFX11/RDNA3 graphics cards, DisplayPort fixes, RAS fixes, and various other fixes.
Besides the fixes and GFX943 updates, this pull does also include FPO/FAMS work to improve display power savings. FPO and Vactive functionality are now enabled for DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.2.1 hardware as said to help with display power savings. The DCN 3.2 display engine is found with new RDNA3 graphics cards. Prior AMDGPU DC patches working on FPO enablement have also been light on details. I haven't been able to find much other information on this FAMS/FPO functionality but is said to help with reducing display power use with the latest RDNA3 graphics processors.
More details on the AMD graphics fixes and other changes submitted this week ahead of the Linux 6.4 merge window can be found via this pull request.