AMD Squeezes In AMDGPU Fixes, FPO/FAMS Display Power Savings For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 April 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
While we are basically past the cut-off of new feature material to into DRM-Next that wants to be part of the upcoming Linux 6.4 merge window, this week AMD sent in a fixes-oriented set of AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver updates that does include some minor feature updates.

Planned for the Linux 6.4 kernel, AMD pull requests to DRM-Next in recent weeks have included initial bits for the new "GFX943" Instinct accelerator target, new power features for the Steam Deck, and other updates.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX


With this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD DRM-Next-6.4 pull, there are more GFX943 updates, S4 fixes for AMD APUs, more fixes for GFX11/RDNA3 graphics cards, DisplayPort fixes, RAS fixes, and various other fixes.

Besides the fixes and GFX943 updates, this pull does also include FPO/FAMS work to improve display power savings. FPO and Vactive functionality are now enabled for DCN 3.2 and DCN 3.2.1 hardware as said to help with display power savings. The DCN 3.2 display engine is found with new RDNA3 graphics cards. Prior AMDGPU DC patches working on FPO enablement have also been light on details. I haven't been able to find much other information on this FAMS/FPO functionality but is said to help with reducing display power use with the latest RDNA3 graphics processors.

More details on the AMD graphics fixes and other changes submitted this week ahead of the Linux 6.4 merge window can be found via this pull request.
