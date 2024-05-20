XFS Expanding Its Online Repair Capabilities In Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 May 2024 at 08:40 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The XFS file-system improvements have been merged for the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel.

For several years now the XFS file-system has been working toward online repair functionality and hoped to get it ready for 2023. Over the course of the past year XFS online repair began landing and it's still an ongoing affair but at least steady progress is being made.

For XFS in Linux 6.10 the online repair code now supports atomic file content exchanges to exchange ranges of bytes between two files atomically. The XFS online repair also now supports creating temporary files to repair file-based metadata and the ability to repair more data structures like extended attributes, directories, symbolic links, parent pointers, inode unlinked state, and more. XFS online repair can also now move orphan files to the lost and found directory, a new sub-AG FITRIM implementation, and other improvements.

Aside from the ongoing online repair bring-up, XFS in Linux 6.10 also includes a new parent pointer extended attribute for inodes, bringing back delalloc support for real-time devices, and improving the performance of the log incompat feature handling. XFS can now handle delayed allocation for real-time devices where the extent size matches the file-system's block size.

More details on these XFS changes plus more fixes and code clean-ups via this Git merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
OCFS2 File-System Seeing Improved Write Performance On Linux 6.10
Bcachefs Brings Safety Improvements To Linux 6.10, Preps For Online Fsck
EXT4 In Linux 6.10 Adds FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH Support
Linux 6.10 NFSD Brings Optimizations & Preps For New nfsdctl Utility
Linux 6.10 Improves Performance For Opening Unencrypted Files
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
Linux 6.9 Released With Faster Intel Core Ultra Performance, Larger Console Fonts Option
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs