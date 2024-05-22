Linux 6.10 KVM Does More Prepping For Intel TDX

The KVM changes for the Linux 6.10 kernel were merged a few days ago for this important piece to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

The KVM updates for Linux 6.10 aren't too exciting from an end-user perspective but do carry more prep work for Intel TDX and other refinements.

The Kernel-based Virtual Machine for x86 (x86_64) brings a variety of fixes, the AMD KVM code has a new API for initializing SEV/SEV-ES VMs support for GHCB v2 for SEV-ES guests, and the Intel KVM code has a lot of prerequisite patches for Intel TDX. The Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) upstreaming for KVM remains ongoing.

Intel TDX diagram


KVM on LoongArch meanwhile adds ParaVirt IPI support, software breakpoints, and MMIO trace events. KVM for RISC-V sees support for guest breakpoints using ebreak, new per-vCPU locks, and other updates.

See this pull for all of the KVM feature updates now merged into Linux 6.10.
