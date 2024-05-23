VirtIO Improvements Ready For Linux 6.10
All of the VirtIO updates are now ready for the Linux 6.10 merge window that is closing this weekend.
For the Linux 6.10 kernel cycle there are a few VirtIO improvements worth mentioning. First up, VirtIO's balloon and memory code has been improved with its interaction around system suspend handling. With this the drivers should now behave correctly for system suspend/resume.
VirtIO-Net is now fully supported in VDUSE. VDUSE is the software-defined data path based on vDPA and stands for "vDPAU device in user-space." This code allows for networking devices within VDUSE.
Additionally, the VirtIO SCSI driver now handles signals better/faster.
Separately with the VirtIO-FS file-system there is now multi-queue support for much better performance that was sent in as part of the FUSE updates for Linux 6.10.
More details on these VirtIO updates for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.
