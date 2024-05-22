FUSE Adds VirtIO-FS Multi-Queue For ~5x Performance Win With Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 May 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT.
The FUSE updates have been submitted for the Linux 6.10 kernel in supporting file-system implementations within user-space.

FUSE in Linux 6.10 adds FS-VERITY support as the kernel infrastructure for read-only file-based authenticity protection. FS-VERITY allows for transparent integrity and authenticity protection. FS-VERITY is already supported by the likes of EXT4, F2FS, and Btrfs while now with Linux 6.10+ can also be used by FUSE file-systems. The initial FUSE motivation is on FS-VERITY support for VirtIO-FS.

The other notable addition for FUSE in Linux 6.10 is finally landing initial multi-queue support for VirtIO-FS. There have been efforts dating back years for VirtIO-FS multi-queue support and now it's finally upstream.

With making use of multiple queues, the VirtIO-FS file-system code can be up to 5~5.5x faster for read and write performance. NVIDIA's Peter-Jan Gootzen along with other NVIDIA engineers authored the support and tested with a BlueField-3 DPU on a Dell PowerEdge server. The boost with multi-queue support is huge:

VirtIO-FS multi-queue benchmark


Quite an exciting round of FUSE updates for the Linux 6.10 kernel.
