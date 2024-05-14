Steam Deck IMU Support Submitted For Linux 6.10 Plus ASUS ROG Ally HID

The Human Interface Devices (HID) subsystem updates have been submitted for the newly-opened Linux 6.10 kernel merge window. Among the HID driver updates coming with Linux 6.10 are supporting the Steam Deck IMU motion sensors as well as HID coverage for the ASUS ROG Ally and ASUS ROG Z13 devices.

The Steam Deck IMU support is for supporting the Steam Deck's motion sensors within the HID-Steam kernel driver. This allows for the accelerometer and gyroscope functionality to be exposed to user-space via a separate evdev node within the HID-Steam kernel driver. The evdev nodes match the Nintendo and PlayStation kernel drivers for exposing their respective motion sensors. Valve recommends game developers make use of the Steam Input API for accessing the Steam Deck input controls while now it's nice having this HID-Steam kernel driver support for other user-space users and non-gaming adaptations of the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally


Also notable for gamers is having ASUS ROG Ally handheld support within the ASUS HID driver. This support is needed as there are several buttons on the ASUS ROG ally that are not part of the XPad device and what's currently handled by the XPad driver. This hid-asus driver support gets those additional buttons supported under Linux and exposed to user-space as F15/F16/F17/F18 keys. These keys include the ROG ally's left back, QAM button, long press, and long-press-release sequence.

Separately, the ASUS ROG Z13's lightbar is now supported by the HID driver as a small panel on the back of the Z13 and uses the same MCU as their keyboards.

The HID subsystem updates for Linux 6.10 also include firmware loading from host support for the Intel ISH driver. With Lunar Lake and other future Intel CPU models, there's a new firmware blob needed for supporting the Intel Sensor Hub. Additional changes include HID-BPF updates, fixes for third-party PlayStation DS4 controllers, support for the WinWing Orion2, and other fixes.

The full list of HID updates for Linux 6.10 can be found via this pull request.
