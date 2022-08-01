Linux 5.20 Likely To Be Called Linux 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 August 2022 at 05:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
In case you missed it in yesterday's Linux 5.19 announcement and to avoid reader questions/confusion in the days ahead, just making it loud and clear here: what was referred to as the Linux 5.20 kernel in development will most likely be called Linux 6.0.

With Linus Torvalds' modern versioning after 19~20 point releases has been when he bumps to the next major version number... Linux 4.0 succeeded Linux 3.19 while Linux 5.0 came after Linux 4.20. He hasn't been consistent whether the major version bump comes after 19 or 20, but usually makes a joke about when he runs out of fingers and toes for counting. In Sunday's Linux 5.19 announcement, he indicated that the next kernel version will likely be 6.0.

Torvalds remarked, "I'll likely call it 6.0 since I'm starting to worry about getting confused by big numbers again."

So all the excitement around the big features coming for Linux 5.20 will likely be christened as Linux 6.0. It will be quite a great match for Linux 6.0 if the initial Rust code manages to land, the possibility of MGLRU, PREEMPT_RT patches getting very close to the finish line and potentially submitted this merge window, the Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics being refined, AMD RDNA3 potentially being in good shape, and a heck of a lot more coming for this next cycle. See the Linux 5.20 feature preview to learn more about what's on deck for Linux 5.20~6.0.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
Open-Source VIA DRM/KMS Driver "OpenChrome" Not Ready For Merging Into Linux 5.20
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop
Linux 5.20 To Bring New Intel & AMD Hardware Support, IO_uring Features & Much More
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel