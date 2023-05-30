Purism Librem Server v2 Announced: $2999 USD For A 9th Gen Core i3 With 16GB RAM

The folks at Purism have announced their latest product in the form of the Librem Server v2. Starting out at $2999 USD, these new servers are built around four-year-old 9th Gen Core CPUs already discontinued by Intel.

Purism is promoting the Librem Server v2 as being "the most secure server on the market" as it ships with Intel ME disabled and runs their PureBoot flavor of Coreboot...

The Librem Server L1UM version 2 base model for $2999 USD ships with a Core i3 9100, the four core Coffee Lake processor launched by Intel in Q2'2019 and since discontinued. Or for an additional $349 is the option of a Core i7 9700, the eight core 65 Watt CPU also that launched at the same time in 2019.

The base model has 2 x 8GB DDR4 memory, a 250GB SATA drive, runs their Debian-based PureOS, and has a one year warranty.

Librem Server v2
Purism shows off the Librem Server v2.


The Librem Server v2 appears to be built around a barebones Chenbro RM133.


The Librem Server v2 appears to be mostly for those who really want to run their PureBoot flavor of Coreboot in the name of security with a lot of money to spend rather than having a speedy server or interesting hardware specs. Those looking to spend $3k+ on a server focused on security/freedom also could look at the various POWER9-based Raptor Computing options that are fully open-source and more open than any current x86_64-based server option.

Those curious about the Librem Server v2 can learn more on Puri.sm.
