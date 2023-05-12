LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1 Available For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 12 May 2023 at 06:02 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
The LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha build is now available for testing this next major feature release for this open-source, cross-platform free software office suite.

LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1 is out right on time ahead of the project's hard feature freeze and code branching set to happen in June followed by the beta release. As usual, this next LibreOffice update is aiming for debut in August - this time around right in mid-August following several release candidates over the summer months.

There are the in-progress release notes for LibreOffice 7.6 that highlight many of the interesting changes. LibreOffice 7.6 changes include bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements.

LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1


Those wanting to try out the latest daily builds of the LibreOffice 7.6 development state can find the binaries on dev-builds.libreoffice.org.
3 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
LibreOffice 7.5 RC1 Available For Testing This Leading Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.5 Beta Brings Better Dark/High-Contrast Theming, Improved PDF Export
LibreOffice 7.5 Alpha Released For Testing - Better Dark & High Contrast Theme Support
LibreOffice's Little-Used OpenCL Support Enjoys Some Code Cleaning
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
AMD openSIL Will Eventually Replace AGESA, Supporting Both Client & Server CPUs
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Experimental AV2 Support Added To AVIF Image Encoder
AMD SoundWire Merged For Linux 6.4