LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1 Available For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite
The LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha build is now available for testing this next major feature release for this open-source, cross-platform free software office suite.
LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1 is out right on time ahead of the project's hard feature freeze and code branching set to happen in June followed by the beta release. As usual, this next LibreOffice update is aiming for debut in August - this time around right in mid-August following several release candidates over the summer months.
There are the in-progress release notes for LibreOffice 7.6 that highlight many of the interesting changes. LibreOffice 7.6 changes include bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements.
Those wanting to try out the latest daily builds of the LibreOffice 7.6 development state can find the binaries on dev-builds.libreoffice.org.
