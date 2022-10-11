We Need Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KDE Plasma 5.26 Released With Many Great Desktop Improvements
One of the most visible improvements with Plasma 5.26 is the introduction of a new big screen UI. The new Plasma Bigscreen interface is intended for TVs and other large format displays. Here's how that looks:
KDE Plasma 5.26's Wayland support is further refined as another notable change with this version. The Plasma Wayland session can now handle adjusting a graphics tablet's input area mapping, better handling of compositor/app scaling on a per-app basis, disabling middle-click paste under Wayland is now possible, and other fixes.
Plasma 5.26 also brings a number of Discover software center improvements can be found with Plasma 5.26 for app content ratings, a "Share" button on app pages, and more.
There are also other Plasma 5.26 enhancements like easier previewing of desktop wallpapers from within the KDE System Settings and a wide variety of other KDE System Settings improvements.
Learn more about the nice Plasma 5.26 update via KDE.org.
Meanwhile Plasma 5.27 is planned to be the last feature release for the Plasma 5 series before moving to Plasma 6.0.