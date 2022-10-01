KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 October 2022 at 01:43 PM EDT. 9 Comments
KDE --
With Qt 6 porting and KDE Frameworks 6 development continuing at full-speed, KDE developers are looking at Plasma 5.27 being the last feature release in the Plasma 5 series.

Prominent KDE developer Kai Uwe just published his recap from being at the KDE Akademy conference in Barcelona, Spain. During this year's annual KDE gathering, Qt 6 porting and KDE Frameworks 6 development was a popular topic.

KDE developers decided for a feature freeze on KDE Frameworks 5 at the end of December of this year and that KDE Plasma 5.27 will be "the final feature release in the Plasma 5 series."

KDE Plasma 5.26 is releasing next week while per the usual KDE Plasma release cadence, KDE Plasma 5.27 in turn should be out next February. So after that point the next feature release would be KDE Plasma 6.0, which we'll see if they manage to make it for their usual June summer release or if Plasma 6.0 will require extra time.


Plasma 5 has been around for eight years already while Plasma 5.27 is expected now to be the final feature release in the series.


A big step-up in next-gen Plasma work is that the remaining blockers for getting KWin to build against Qt 6 are expected to be resolved soon. The website iskdeusingqt6.org can be used for tracking what and how many KDE components can currently build against the Qt 6 toolkit.

More details on the Akademy 2022 happenings and the Qt6/KF5 attention via Kai's blog.
9 Comments
Related News
KDE Welcomes Ghostwriter To Its Collection Of Apps
A Lot Of Bug Fixing - Including For Wayland - Heading Into KDE Plasma 5.26
KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Week Saw More Fixes To The Plasma Wayland Session
KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Released With New "Plasma Bigscreen" Interface For TVs
KDE Developers Prepare For Plasma 5.26, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Readied
KDE's Kaidan Messaging App Adding Encrypted Audio/Video Calls
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76's Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop To Make Use Of Iced Rust Toolkit Rather Than GTK
With AMD Zen 4, It's Surprisingly Not Worthwhile Disabling CPU Security Mitigations
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Debian Chooses A Reasonable, Common Sense Solution To Dealing With Non-Free Firmware
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
Intel Arc Graphics A750 + A770 Are Ready To Run On Open-Source Linux Drivers
Debian 12 Switches To PipeWire & WirePlumber By Default With The GNOME Desktop