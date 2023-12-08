KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0
It's a Christmas season of bug fixing in the KDE world as following the late November Plasma 6.0 Beta 1 they've shifted from feature work to fixes and with the new test release has received an influx of bug reports.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary, which for this week mostly amounts to a lot of bug fixing and then just a couple of new features were squeezed in.
First up, when using KDE automatic bug reporting, the system notification telling you about the crash can now allow the user to optionally provide a message for developers to help better explain the crash.
Secondly, and as already covered on Phoronix, there is now KWin DMA-Fence deadline support for helping improve the performance and responsiveness on systems when using integrated graphics with the Plasma Wayland session.
The rest of the KDE development work this week was focused on fixing mass amounts of bugs. More details on these Plasma 6.0 bug fixes for the week can be found via Nate's blog. Plasma 6.0 remains on track for releasing at the end of February.
