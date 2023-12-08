KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 December 2023 at 06:15 AM EST. 19 Comments
KDE
It's a Christmas season of bug fixing in the KDE world as following the late November Plasma 6.0 Beta 1 they've shifted from feature work to fixes and with the new test release has received an influx of bug reports.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary, which for this week mostly amounts to a lot of bug fixing and then just a couple of new features were squeezed in.

First up, when using KDE automatic bug reporting, the system notification telling you about the crash can now allow the user to optionally provide a message for developers to help better explain the crash.

Secondly, and as already covered on Phoronix, there is now KWin DMA-Fence deadline support for helping improve the performance and responsiveness on systems when using integrated graphics with the Plasma Wayland session.

KDE Plasma 6


The rest of the KDE development work this week was focused on fixing mass amounts of bugs. More details on these Plasma 6.0 bug fixes for the week can be found via Nate's blog. Plasma 6.0 remains on track for releasing at the end of February.
19 Comments
Related News
KDE's KWin Adds DMA-Fence Deadline Support
KDE Lands NVIDIA Hardware Cursor Support & Other Last Minute Plasma 6.0 Features
KDE Plasma 6.0 Beta 1 Released With Frameworks & Gear Updated
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
Using Miriway For Empowering Xfce / MATE / LXQt & Other Desktops With Wayland
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
Jolla's Former Management Acquires The Business