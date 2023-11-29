Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
KDE Plasma 6.0 Beta 1 Released With Frameworks & Gear Updated
Earlier this month saw the KDE's 6th Megarelease Alpha while for ending out November is now the beta release and a point at which KDE developers solidly begin pursuing bug fixes. KDE Plasma 6.0 stable along with KDE Frameworks 6.0 and the first KF6/Qt6-based Gear apps will be out at the end of February.
Since the earlier alpha milestone many bug fixes have landed, continued work on the Plasma Wayland session so it's ready to be used by default, and various other updates.
More details on today's beta release via KDE.org.