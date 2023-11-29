KDE Plasma 6.0 Beta 1 Released With Frameworks & Gear Updated

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 November 2023 at 03:51 PM EST. Add A Comment
KDE
KDE today announced their first beta of the "KDE 6th Megarelease" as the Plasma 6.0, KDE Frameworks 6, and latest Gear applications.

Earlier this month saw the KDE's 6th Megarelease Alpha while for ending out November is now the beta release and a point at which KDE developers solidly begin pursuing bug fixes. KDE Plasma 6.0 stable along with KDE Frameworks 6.0 and the first KF6/Qt6-based Gear apps will be out at the end of February.

Since the earlier alpha milestone many bug fixes have landed, continued work on the Plasma Wayland session so it's ready to be used by default, and various other updates.

KDE Plasma 6


More details on today's beta release via KDE.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
KDE Plasma 6.0 Alpha Released With KDE Frameworks 6 & KDE Gear Updates Too
KDE Plasma 6 Alpha Approaches Next Week With The Soft Feature Freeze
KDE KWin Preparing Preliminary Support For Running HDR Games
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default