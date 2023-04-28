KDE Ends Out April Continuing Its "Bug Slaughterfest"

KDE developers this month have been tackling many open bugs as well as seeing the early Plasma 6 development state rough yet usable. In ending out April, they continued their "bug slaughterfest" in whittling away at their open bug count.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary that highlights all of the development work going into KDE for the past week -- as what he calls it, a "bug slaughterfest" has been happening. They are down to just three VHI priority bugs remaining and on the Plasma 6 front it continues to see more stabilization work. Specifics include:

- More Plasma 6 UI improvements continue to land.

- Configuring Plasma's panels is now a more visual experience.

- KDE Discover has smarter search behavior.

- When the current wallpaper's image file is changed on disk, it will now update the wallpaper in real-time.

- Support for math functions like sqrt() within KRunner.

- Fixing a recently-introduced source of KWin crashes within the Plasma Wayland session.

- Fixing various layout glitches in KDE software when using an RTL language.

- Fixed a major source of crashes when copying files in Dolphin and other apps.

KDE panel config
Nate showing off the improved KDE panel configuration interface.


More details on this week's KDE fixes and innovations via Nate's blog.
