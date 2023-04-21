KDE Developers Focused On Tackling Many Bugs This Week

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 April 2023 at 05:50 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE
KDE developers were quite busy this week... In addition to shipping KDE Gear 23.04, lots of bug fixing took place this week with around half of Plasma's VHI priority bugs being addressed.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting KDE desktop advancements made for the week. This week the KDE highlights consist of:

- The Elisa music player now supports controlling its shuffle and repeat settings via MPRIS so they can be controlled via the media player widget.

- Various Gwenview image viewer enhancements.

- Plasma 5.27.5 will have a refined battery life estimator so that it's more accurate.

- The Skanpage scanner software now has a "preview" feature.

- Various bugs fixed like no longer crashing Dolphin if repeatedly entering and exiting the selection mode quickly.

- Mouse acceleration profiles now work properly with libinput 1.3+.

- Plasma no longer crashes when playing certain YouTube videos in a browser with Plasma Browser Integration.

More details on this week's KDE coding activities via Nate's blog.
6 Comments
Related News
KDE Gear 23.04 Released With Many UI Improvements, New Features
digiKam 8.0 Released With Expanded File Format Support, New OCR Tool
KDE Improving Its Multi-GPU Infrastructure For Intel & AMD GPUs
KDE Connect 2.0 Planning For Big Improvements
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
KDE Ends Out March With More Fixes - Including More Plasma Wayland Work
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
OpenZFS 2.1.10 Released - Adds Linux 6.2 Support, Finally Drops Python 2 Compatibility
Microsoft Continues Building Out Its Linux Distribution With More Packages