KDE Developers Focused On Tackling Many Bugs This Week
KDE developers were quite busy this week... In addition to shipping KDE Gear 23.04, lots of bug fixing took place this week with around half of Plasma's VHI priority bugs being addressed.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting KDE desktop advancements made for the week. This week the KDE highlights consist of:
- The Elisa music player now supports controlling its shuffle and repeat settings via MPRIS so they can be controlled via the media player widget.
- Various Gwenview image viewer enhancements.
- Plasma 5.27.5 will have a refined battery life estimator so that it's more accurate.
- The Skanpage scanner software now has a "preview" feature.
- Various bugs fixed like no longer crashing Dolphin if repeatedly entering and exiting the selection mode quickly.
- Mouse acceleration profiles now work properly with libinput 1.3+.
- Plasma no longer crashes when playing certain YouTube videos in a browser with Plasma Browser Integration.
More details on this week's KDE coding activities via Nate's blog.
