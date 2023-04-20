KDE Gear 23.04 Released With Many UI Improvements, New Features

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

KDE Gear 23.04 has been released today as the newest version of this collection of KDE desktop applications.KDE Gear 23.04 brings a wide assortment of improvements and new features to the applications that are part of this bundle. Among the highlights of this update include:- Tokodon as an app for interfacing with the Mastodon federated social media platform there is now various new features for enhancing the experience.- AudioTube has seen a visual redesign as the minimal app for bringing YouTube music to the desktop.- Spectacle for taking KDE desktop screenshots has seen a "total redesign" of the UI to make it faster and easier to use. Spectacle also now supports screen recording on Wayland.- KDE's Dolphin file manager now supports browsing Apple iOS devices using the native AFC protocol, the ability to run Dolphin in super-user mode, and many other new features.- The Gwenview KDE image viewer now supports basic editing and annotating of images.- The Okular document viewer's toolbar has been tweaked for greater usability.- The Kdenlive video editor adds support for nested timelines and other improvements.- Dragon Player as a video/audio player has undergone a "major overhaul" with an improved UI/UX.



KDE.org shows off the improved AudioTube app of KDE Gear 23.04.