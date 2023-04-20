KDE Gear 23.04 Released With Many UI Improvements, New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 April 2023 at 06:06 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE
KDE Gear 23.04 has been released today as the newest version of this collection of KDE desktop applications.

KDE Gear 23.04 brings a wide assortment of improvements and new features to the applications that are part of this bundle. Among the highlights of this update include:

- Tokodon as an app for interfacing with the Mastodon federated social media platform there is now various new features for enhancing the experience.

- AudioTube has seen a visual redesign as the minimal app for bringing YouTube music to the desktop.

- Spectacle for taking KDE desktop screenshots has seen a "total redesign" of the UI to make it faster and easier to use. Spectacle also now supports screen recording on Wayland.

- KDE's Dolphin file manager now supports browsing Apple iOS devices using the native AFC protocol, the ability to run Dolphin in super-user mode, and many other new features.

- The Gwenview KDE image viewer now supports basic editing and annotating of images.

- The Okular document viewer's toolbar has been tweaked for greater usability.

- The Kdenlive video editor adds support for nested timelines and other improvements.

- Dragon Player as a video/audio player has undergone a "major overhaul" with an improved UI/UX.

KDE Gear 23.04 AudioTube
KDE.org shows off the improved AudioTube app of KDE Gear 23.04.


More details on KDE Gear 23.04 via KDE.org.
