Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 April 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of notable KDE desktop developments for this first week of April.

Highlights for this week in the KDE world include:

- Plasma 6 porting work continues. Nate calls KDE Plasma 6 on his own machine "it's still rough, but it's usable."

- Links in files open within Kate are now clickable.

- Dolphin is now more informative about what to do instead of running the file browser within sudo.

- Improved scrolling with the Task Manager and Pager widgets.

- Those with a touchscreen can now press-and-hold to open a context menu for system tray icons.

- Fixing a complex multi-monitor bug involving misbehavior with KVM/headless setups.

More details on this week's KDE advancements and fixes via Nate's blog.
4 Comments
Related News
KDE Ends Out March With More Fixes - Including More Plasma Wayland Work
KDE This Week Unveiled The XWaylandVideoBridge, Landed More Crash Fixes
KDE XWayland Video Bridge Aims To Improve Linux Desktop Screen Sharing
KDE Delivers More Wayland Fixes & Plasma 6.0 Changes This Week
KDE KWin's Move Away From GBM Surfaces
KDE's Konsole Now Works On Windows, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Come Too
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting