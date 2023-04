Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of notable KDE desktop developments for this first week of April.Highlights for this week in the KDE world include:- Plasma 6 porting work continues. Nate calls KDE Plasma 6 on his own machine "it's still rough, but it's usable."- Links in files open within Kate are now clickable.- Dolphin is now more informative about what to do instead of running the file browser within sudo.- Improved scrolling with the Task Manager and Pager widgets.- Those with a touchscreen can now press-and-hold to open a context menu for system tray icons.- Fixing a complex multi-monitor bug involving misbehavior with KVM/headless setups.More details on this week's KDE advancements and fixes via Nate's blog